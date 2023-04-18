(The Center Square) — Wall Street’s credit rating firms have given Delaware top rankings as the state prepares to issue hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds.
The three credit rating agencies — Moody’s Analytics, Fitch Ratings, and Standard & Poor's Global — have all signed a "AAA" rating to the state's general obligation bonds.
Moody's said Delaware has a "strong credit position supported by healthy and stable finances, and strong management and governance" in its review of the state's creditworthiness.
"The state’s well-established process for monitoring revenue and its statutory limits on annual spending growth are important tools that aid financial management year after year," the agency said. "These tools and the state’s continued growth in reserves provide a cushion should unforeseen fiscal challenges arise or persist."
Delaware is one of only 15 states with a "AAA" bond rating, according to S&P Global, which said the state's "demonstrated history of proactive fiscal management and well-embedded strong financial policies underpin the rating."
The ratings agencies also cited recent strong economic growth that has allowed the state to fully fund two reserves to a combined 12% of revenues and lower business costs and the cost of living relative to neighboring states.
"The state has exceptional financial resilience from strong financial management that has contributed to the maintenance of ample financial cushion through economic cycles," Fitch said in a statement.
Delaware leaders boasted that the trifecta of top credit ratings reflects the state's focus on fiscal responsibility and efforts to rebuild its reserves in the wake of the pandemic.
“The rating signifies Delaware’s ability to meet its financial obligations," Treasurer Colleen B. Davis said in a statement. “It reflects our creditworthiness and allows the state to repay bonds at a lower cost and is a representation of our financial health and management practices.”
The solid rating comes as Delaware prepares to issue over $400 million worth of bonds next week to pay for various capital improvement projects.
Similar to credit scores for consumers, credit ratings affect how much a state pays in interest when it borrows money, which can drive up costs for projects – and taxpayers.
"Delaware remains committed to maintaining its Triple-A bond rating," Davis said. "We will continue to focus on strong financial performance, sound management practices, and effective leadership to ensure we continue to earn top ratings long into the future."