(The Center Square) — Delaware is tapping into federal COVD-19 pandemic relief funds to restock food pantries across the state as extended federal benefits for food stamps are winding down.
The state Department of Health and Social Services is providing $3.24 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Food Bank of Delaware to keep food pantries stocked with tens of thousands of low income households expected to see their benefits shrink with a federal pandemic hunger relief program expiring.
"This funding will help stock shelves at local food pantries statewide, and it’ll support large drive-thru mobile pantries in each county to help Delaware families," Gov. John Carney said in a statement. "Unwinding COVID-19 programs is a good sign, and this should help ease the transition."
As of March 1, the emergency allotment for individuals and households enrolled in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will end in Delaware and 31 other states.
Congress approved the federally funded emergency SNAP allotments at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, and expanded the program a year later.
The additional benefits were intended to continue as long as the COVID-19 public health emergency was in effect, which is now set to expire in May.
The end of the program means every household in 32 states that authorized the allotments will see them drop, with the average person receiving $90 a month less in SNAP benefits, according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a Washington, D.C.-based research group.
Overall, most SNAP recipients will receive at least $95 a month less, but some who receive low benefits because they have somewhat higher incomes could see reductions of $250 a month or more, the center’s analysis found.
Advocates for the poor say the end of the pandemic-related hunger programs come as households are paying record high prices for groceries and other necessities.
"When emergency SNAP benefits were first issued at the start of the pandemic, I don’t think any of us imagined that grocery prices would be so high due to inflation," said Cathy Kanefsky, Delaware Food Bank's president and CEO. "Due to these increased costs, we are serving more people now than at the height of the pandemic."
Demand for food stamps and other public assistance has risen amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carney administration said.
Nearly 60,800 Delaware households received the emergency SNAP allotment in February, totaling about $12.9 million in food benefits for the month, according to state data.
"We know the end of federal Emergency Food Benefits is going to be hard on Delawareans who receive SNAP benefits," Health Secretary Molly Magarik said. "We hope this partnership with the Food Bank of Delaware will help relieve some of the burden now faced by SNAP households in our state as they deal with fewer benefits and higher food costs."