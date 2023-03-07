(The Center Square) — Delaware is getting a tranche of federal money to help support small businesses by expanding access to capital in so-called "underserved" communities.
The state is among four sharing a piece of $353 million from the Treasury Department's State Small Business Credit Initiative, which provides federal funds to encourage private lending to small businesses to help them expand and create jobs. Delaware is receiving $60.9 million from the latest round of disbursements.
"This is an historic investment in entrepreneurship, small business growth, and innovation through the American Rescue Plan that will help reduce barriers to capital access for traditionally underserved communities," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. "These funds will promote equitable economic growth across the country."
In Delaware, the funds will pay for four programs focused on expanding access to capital markets, providing loans, and "equity-based" venture capital initiatives.
Gov. John Carney said the funding will help strengthen small businesses and create good jobs in the state.
"It will promote entrepreneurship and provide more resources for early-stage incubation programs," Carney said in a statement. "It will also help diverse businesses access capital and leverage additional private dollars that companies need to grow."
The state's loan participation program, which was approved for $27.5 million, will offer up to 50% participation in small business loans for equipment and working capital.
The Delaware Early Stage VC Program, which will receive $22.5 million, focuses on channeling investments to "underserved" startup companies.
Meanwhile, the Delaware Accelerator and Seed Capital Program, which is getting $7.5 million, will pay for three accelerator programs, supporting idea-stage startups, including those developed by underserved owners and managers, according to the Treasury.
The Treasury cited data from the U.S. Census Bureau which showed that over the last two years there were 10.5 million applications for new businesses, the strongest two year period of record.
The investments being made through SSBCI are a key part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s strategy to keep this small business boom going by expanding access to capital, and by providing entrepreneurs the resources they need to succeed.
Overall, the SSBCI program is expected to provide upwards of $10 billion in federal funding to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship.
Other states, including New York and New Jersey, have also received funds through the program, which was initially launched in 2010 but has been expanded.
The Treasury said the program is providing $10 of private investment for every $1 of capital funding, "amplifying the effects of this funding and providing small business owners with the resources they need to sustainably grow and thrive."