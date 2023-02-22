(The Center Square) — Delaware’s judicial system is lowering the bar to pass the state bar exam as part of an effort to attract more attorneys and remove barriers to the practice.
Tuesday, the Delaware Supreme Court issued new guidelines giving prospective lawyers a better shot at passing the state's bar exam by lowering the score required to pass, and scaling back some of the material on the test. The new policy was based on a two-year review and recommendations from the Board of Bar Examiners, the court said.
In a statement, Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr. said the changes shouldn't be viewed as a "lowering of the standards," but a "modernization of the process" that reflects how other states handle admission to the bar. He said Delaware's bar exam, which is one of the toughest in the nation, has become a barrier for some seeking to enter the profession.
“The bar exam is not supposed to be a barrier to entering the profession but is supposed to be a test of an applicant’s ability to successfully practice law," Seitz said.
The changes include lowering the score required to pass the bar exam from 145 to 143, and reducing the number of written essays from eight to four. The topics for the essays will be reduced from 14 areas of law to 10, the court said. The state will also offer the bar exam twice a year, instead of just once.
"Delaware is the only state to hold the bar exam just once a year," Seitz said. "This can frustrate applicants because if they fail to pass the exam, which may be required for them to keep or land a job in Delaware, they have to wait a full year before they can try again."
Seitz said the reforms will "keep Delaware competitive in attracting top legal talent to the state and keep Delawareans interested in the law from going elsewhere."
Like many states, Delaware has struggled to provide adequate representation for indigent clients amid a shortage of public attorneys.
A 2014 study of Delaware's legal defense system for the indigent concludes it was "constitutionally deficient," and denies many poor defendants of their right to adequate representation.
Last year, lawmakers approved a law, signed by Gov. John Carney, establishing a student loan repayment program aimed at recruiting and retaining lawyers who want to work as public attorneys.
Under the program, qualifying attorneys can get between $2,500 and $5,000 in student loan repayment for the state for more than a year, for up to 10 years. To qualify, attorneys who work for the state must make less than $110,000 a year.