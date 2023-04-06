(The Center Square) — Delaware Republicans are making a last-ditch effort to block stringent new regulations for vehicle emissions that would phase out sales of new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035.
Members of the state Legislature's GOP minority said Thursday they are filing proposals that would, if approved, either prohibit the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control from enacting regulations restricting the sale of fuel-powered cars, trucks, and SUVs or require the agency to get approval from the General Assembly.
The proposals target new regulations being considered by the state agency that would adopt California's Advanced Clean Cars II standards. Those rules require vehicle manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of new zero-emission passenger cars and light-duty trucks in model years 2026 through 2035.
State environmental officials say the rules will lead to more zero-emission vehicles on the road in Delaware, which will in turn reduce gasoline and diesel fuel consumption and maintenance costs due to more fuel-efficient vehicles.
But Republican lawmakers have pushed back hard against the proposed regulations, arguing the changes would be an unfunded mandate on the state's consumers, forcing them to buy expensive electric vehicles.
Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, said recent polls show most Delawareans "do not support a regulatory mandate that will limit their new car buying options."
"We've talked to people in grocery stores, in restaurants...and one thing we've heard is that most of you don't want this electric vehicle mandate," Pettyjohn said. "One of the things that we cherish here in Delaware is liberty and independence, so much that it's in our state motto, but there's little liberty and independence in a mandate that's coming from an unelected body."
House Minority Leader Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek, said the Carney administration is deceiving consumers when it claims the new regulations wouldn't be a mandate on vehicle purchases.
"This is absolutely a mandate on the people of Delaware," said Ramone, who says he has driven a hybrid vehicle for more than 20 years. "We have to let people choose what they want. I think the public has a right to decide"
He also said many Delaware households depend on cheaper used vehicles to meet their transportation needs -- which he argues would dramatically increase in prices as the state's EV sales mandate reduces supply and increases demand.
The legislation, which if approved would be retroactive to March 1, wouldn't change the state's emission standards for fuel-powered vehicles, the lawmakers said.
State environmental officials have been holding public workshops on the issue around the state ahead of a virtual public hearing scheduled for April 26, when both sides of the controversial issue are expected to clash.
Supporters have pointed out that gas-powered vehicles won't be banned under the new policy, and even after 2035 consumers will still be able to buy used vehicles, cars and trucks from previous model years.
The move will make Delaware one of 15 states to adopt California’s stringent rules.
Environmental groups say the move will help the state meet its climate change goals, which call for reducing the state’s greenhouse gas emissions by 26% to 28% by 2025 from 2005 levels.
Transportation is the leading source of greenhouse gas emissions in Delaware, according to state environmental officials.