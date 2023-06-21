(The Center Square) — Delaware hospitals would have to allow patients to get visitors during public health emergencies under a bipartisan legislative proposal driven by concerns about the "unintended" consequences of pandemic-related restrictions.
The No Patient Left Alone Act, filed in the state House and Senate, would require hospitals to provide families and loved ones access to patients during a declared state of emergency, pandemic or infectious disease outbreak.
Backers of the Republican-led measure, which includes several Democrats, said it seeks to "mitigate unintended negative impacts" on patients and their families from visitation restrictions related to health emergencies.
The bill's primary sponsor, state Rep. Tim Dukes, R-Laurel, said he recalls a man who, during the COVID-19 pandemic, was hospitalized with an unrelated illness but wasn't allowed family visitations because of pandemic-related health restrictions.
"He languished for weeks, with no visitation allowed," Dukes said. "When his family was eventually allowed to visit, he was unresponsive. He did not receive the comfort they might have been able to provide in his last few days, and they had no opportunity to say their final goodbyes."
The measure, if approved, would allow hospitals to restrict the number of visitors, require them to undergo and pass a specified health screening and use masks and other personal protective equipment. Visitors who don't comply, fail health screenings, or have a communicable disease, could be barred entry under the proposal.
But hospitals wouldn't be allowed to restrict access to seriously ill or dying patients by "religious counselors" under the proposal. They could be fined for not allowing visitations authorized by the proposed rules. The proposed changes wouldn't cover nursing homes, long-term care, or other health care facilities.
Dukes said the proposal isn't an attempt to "impose a policy" on Delaware hospitals but rather to ensure healthcare professionals, not state officials, are in charge of making objective and justifiable healthcare decisions.
"Under the act, doctors and hospitals retain the authority to prohibit visitation under a broad range of circumstances designed to protect the patient, public health, and hospital staff," he said.
The state Department of Health and Social Services would be responsible for overseeing the implementation, operation and enforcement of the proposed rules if approved.
“One of the worst traumas families experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic came from being denied access to loved ones in their greatest time of need,” said state Sen. Nicole Poore, D-New Castle, another co-sponsor of the bill. "This bill attempts to strike a more humane balance that will allow our hospitals to protect public health while still providing a path for families to provide the care and support that we know leads to better outcomes."