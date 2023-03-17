(The Center Square) — Two years after taking steps to reduce costs for EpiPen injectors for children under 18, Delaware lawmakers are moving to require health insurers to extend those savings to adults who depend on the life-saving medicine.
Legislation which was unanimously approved Tuesday by the state Assembly, would require public and private insurance plans to provide coverage for epinephrine auto-injectors to all residents, and to offer a version of EpiPens on its lowest tier of approved medicines. If approved, coverage for adults would begin in January 2024.
The bill's primary sponsor, state Rep. Kim Williams, D-Newport, said the changes would make the auto-injectors more affordable for adults, reducing out-of-pocket expenses and ensuring the devices are accessible through insurance plans.
"We have seen how much drug prices have gone up in recent years, forcing many of our constituents to make unthinkable decisions about whether they can afford this lifesaving drug," Williams said. "It costs less than a Capriotti’s bobbie to manufacture an EpiPen, but a two-pack of EpiPens can cost more than a car payment."
Known by its brand name EpiPen, an epinephrine auto-injector is an emergency treatment used when someone has a severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis. For people with serious allergies to foods such as dairy, peanuts, shellfish and peanuts, the medicine can be life-saving.
EpiPen costs have risen sharply in recent years, in some cases as high as $600, and often come with high deductibles under private insurance programs.
The push to expand coverage for adults is supported by the Delaware Healthcare Association, which represents hospitals and health care systems. The group said the "high cost" of the prescription medicine puts it out of reach for some who need it.
The proposal, which must also be approved by the Senate, comes two years after Gov. John Carney signed a bill, also filed by Williams, that requires insurance plans to "provide coverage for medically necessary" EpiPens for individuals who are 18 years of age and under. That law went into effect last year.
State Sen. Sarah McBride, D-Wilmington, who is sponsoring a Senate version of the bill, said EpiPens are "the only medication that will save the life of a person suffering from anaphylaxis, but they are among the most expensive medications on the market."
"No one who is at risk of a severe allergic reaction should forgo carrying an Epi-pen simply because they are too expensive," she said. "This legislation will undoubtedly save lives."