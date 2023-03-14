(The Center Square) — The Delaware state Assembly has approved a proposal to legalize recreational cannabis for adults, but the measure faces an uncertain path to Gov. John Carney’s desk.
The pair of bills approved by the House last Tuesday are the latest effort by Democrats to legalize weed in the First State, which have failed in previous sessions despite the party controlling both legislative chambers.
Backers of the plan say Delaware is missing out on tax revenue and jobs from the regulated cannabis market as other states around them approve retail sales.
“Sixty percent of Delawareans believe that the recreational use of marijuana should be legal," state Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, the bill's primary sponsor, said in remarks ahead the House vote, pointing to recent polls. "It is time for us to listen to our constituents and make Delaware the 22nd state to legalize adult use, recreational marijuana."
His proposal, if it survives the Senate and Carney's veto pen, would remove all penalties for possession of a personal use quantity of marijuana, allowing adults 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of cannabis flower or 12 grams of concentrated cannabis products. It was approved by the House on a 28-13 vote, with Republicans voting against it.
Another bill would create a state-regulated system of licensed retail outlets, cultivation facilities and testing and set an excise tax on marijuana sales. The retail pot market would be regulated by a new Office of Marijuana Control Commission under the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement. It passed the House on a 27-13 vote, also along party lines.
Neither bill would change existing state laws on driving under the influence of drugs, backers said. Home growing and public consumption would still not be allowed.
Both bills are now pending before the Senate's Health and Social Services Committee, and would require approval by the full Senate before heading to Carney's desk for consideration.
Last year, a similar proposal was approved by the state Assembly but Carney vetoed the bill, citing the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational use of the drug and law enforcement concerns.
"Questions about the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational marijuana use, as well as serious law enforcement concerns, remain unresolved," he said at the time.
The House vote in favor of legalization was three votes more than the two-thirds margin needed to override a Carney veto. But the chamber was unable to override Carney's objections with last year's legalization bill, despite also passing it with a more than two-margin. That's because several lawmakers who voted for it declined to override Carney's veto.
Delaware decriminalized cannabis use in 2015, making it a civil penalty subject to $100 fine. Medical use of cannabis is permitted for adult patients with certain serious illnesses.
The fight over retail sales in Delaware has pitted legalization advocates against the state's budding medical marijuana operators, who came out publicly against last year's proposal.
To date, at least 31 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territory of Guam have legalized recreational marijuana, to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Thirty-seven states have medical marijuana programs.
Last week, voters in Oklahoma rejected a ballot measure that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state for adults ages 21 and older.