(The Center Square) — A ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court could impact Delaware’s practice of seizing unclaimed property, which contributes millions of dollars a year to the state’s coffers.
The high court's ruling, issued Tuesday, stems from a case involving Delaware's seizure of unclaimed checks sold by MoneyGram, a Delaware-headquartered wire transfer company.
At issue is whether the MoneyGram unclaimed check seizures were allowed under the common-law principle of escheatment, which holds that property can be claimed by a state when it is physically under their jurisdiction.
MoneyGram is one of the nation's largest wire service companies and allows its customers to purchase checks that can be used to pay off bills or transfer money to other people, such as prison inmates. But if no one cashes those electronic checks, they become unclaimed property.
Delaware had claimed dibs on hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed MoneyGram checks, arguing the state was entitled to the money because of where the company is incorporated.
But 33 states led by Pennsylvania sued over the MoneyGram payments, seeking to cut Delaware off from making claims across the country.
The plaintiffs argued that previous Supreme Court rulings held the property -- at least when it is intangible -- should go to the state where the "instruments" were originally written.
In their 27-page ruling, justices sided with the states against Delaware, saying the MoneyGram checks should be sent back to Pennsylvania and other states where they were purchased, not where the company was incorporated.
Delaware is more aggressive than other states when it comes to seizing unclaimed property, ranging from life insurance policies to settlement money or uncashed checks and gift cards.
The seizures contributed an estimated $350 million to Delaware's coffers in 2022, according to state data. That's about 6% of the state government's overall revenue for that year.
Delaware is also known as America's corporate capital, with hundreds of Fortune 500 companies headquartered in the business-friendly state. That gives it broader access to unclaimed property that passes through some of those corporations.
Under the high court's ruling, the source of revenue could dry up with Delaware on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in escheated funds to other states.
In September, Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity estimated that Delaware could collectively owe other states as much $400 million, if the court ruled in their favor.