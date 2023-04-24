(The Center Square) — Delaware became the 22nd state to authorize recreational cannabis over the weekend after Gov. John Carney declined to veto a pair of bills legalizing the drug and authorizing retail sales.
Carney allowed the legislation legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults and authorizing the establishment of a state-licensed and regulated cannabis industry to become law at midnight on Saturday, without his signature.
In a statement, Carney said his opposition to legalized cannabis hasn't changed and that he understands "those who share my views who will be disappointed in my decision not to veto this legislation."
"As I’ve consistently said, I believe the legalization of recreational marijuana is not a step forward," he said. "I came to this decision because I believe we’ve spent far too much time focused on this issue, when Delawareans face more serious and pressing concerns every day. It’s time to move on."
One bill removes penalties for possession of a personal use quantity of cannabis, allowing adults 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of cannabis flower or 12 grams of concentrated cannabis products. The other creates a state-regulated system of licensed retail outlets, cultivation facilities, and testing and sets an excise tax on pot sales.
The state Assembly and Senate approved both bills with veto-proof margins. Lawmakers who backed the move pointed to neighboring states like New Jersey and Maryland that have legalized the drug, and argued that Delaware was missing out on tax revenue and jobs from the regulated cannabis market.
"After five years of countless meetings, debates, negotiations and conversations, I'm grateful we have reached the point where Delaware has joined a growing number of states that have legalized in regulated adult recreational marijuana," state Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, one of the measure's primary sponsors, said in a statement.
Carney's move is a reversal for the Democrat who vetoed a similar legalization measure last year, citing concerns about the health and economic impacts of recreational use of the drug and law enforcement issues.
While the drug becomes legal without Carney's signature, retail shops where people can buy cannabis won't be open until at least August 2024, officials said, after regulations are adopted and applicants approved. Retail pot sales will be subject to a 15% state excise tax.
Cannabis advocates who have pushed for years for the legalization of the drug praised Carney's decision not to veto the measure, effectively ending the state's prohibition.
"This victory is a result of the tireless work of thousands of volunteers, dozens of lawmakers, and with the support of a huge majority of our Delaware community," Laura Sharer, executive director of Delaware NORML, said in a statement. "So many have championed this righteous cause and recognized the need for sensible cannabis policy reform."
To date, at least 22 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territory of Guam have legalized recreational marijuana, to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Thirty-seven states have medical marijuana programs.
Delaware decriminalized cannabis use in 2015, making it a civil penalty subject to a $100 fine. Medical use of cannabis is permitted for adult patients with certain serious illnesses.
Carney said he supports those changes but remains concerned about the "consequences" of allowing a recreational marijuana industry to develop in the state.
"I’m concerned especially about the potential effects on Delaware’s children, on the safety of our roadways, and on our poorest neighborhoods, where I believe a legal marijuana industry will have a disproportionately negative impact," he said. "Those concerns are why I could not put my signature to either House Bill 1 or House Bill 2."