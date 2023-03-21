(The Center Square) — Delaware Gov. John Carney is touting a package of proposed tax cuts that would lift take-home pay for tens of thousands of middle and low-income households to help offset the lingering pinch of inflation.
The proposal, filed by a group of Democratic lawmakers on Monday, calls for increasing the standard deduction for personal income taxes by 75% to $5,700 for an individual ($11,400 for couples) in the 2024 tax year, and raising the state's Earned Income Tax Credit to 7.5% of the federal credit, beginning in the current tax year.
Carney said the tax cuts, which require legislative approval, will "help thousands of working families in Delaware lift take-home pay — and help pay for child care, education, medical bills, and other expenses that we know can grow each year."
"This legislation will help working Delaware families, and provide a real benefit for the middle class," he said in a statement.
The Delaware Department of Finance expects 50,000 tax filers would switch to the standard deduction under the plan, if approved. More than 80% of taxpayers who would benefit from the tax relief package have an adjusted gross income below $75,000, according to the state agency.
The agency said increasing the refundable EITC rate from 4.5% to 7.5% would impact about 20,000 filers who would see their net liability reduced to $0, or receive refunds.
"Taken together, these changes will put more money in the pockets of working Delawareans at a time they most need this assistance," said Rep. Paul Baumbach, D-Newark North, the bill's primary sponsor. “The standard deduction increase is designed to catch up to years of inflation and will provide welcome relief to many middle-income Delaware families."
Baumbach said proposed changes would also simplify the tax filing process for hundreds of thousands of Delaware residents.
Overall, Carney's budget plan calls for spending $5.48 billion — a more than 7% increase over the current fiscal year — and includes pay increases for teachers and other school workers ranging from 3% to 9%, which would cost $149.7 million.
Carney also wants to raise the minimum wage for full-time public sector workers to $15 per hour to maintain and recruit new employees amid workforce shortages.
The second-term Democrat said the spending plan reflects his administration's priorities to boost pay for teachers and state employees, and make investments in housing and child care while "responsibly managing taxpayer dollars."
Republican lawmakers have criticized Carney's 7.4% spending increase for the next fiscal year and his decision not to increase state grant money for community organizations.
Carney's budget is pending before the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee, which must release its own spending plan. The fiscal year begins July 1.