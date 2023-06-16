(The Center Square) — Delaware lawmakers are considering a plan to set limits on public health emergencies by requiring a monthly review of the restrictions.
On Thursday, the Delaware Senate unanimously approved a Republican-sponsored bill requiring the state Public Health Emergency Commission to meet and vote to reconsider extending a state of emergency every 30 days.
Under the proposal, the commission would be required to meet at least every 30 days until the termination of the state of emergency due to a public health declaration.
The plan would also add members of the House and Senate minority caucuses to the commission. Currently, the panel includes the governor, the speaker of the house, the Senate's president pro tempore, the secretary of the state Department of Health and Social Services, the director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and other officials.
“Nearly every other board or commission has minority party representation," state Sen. Eric Buckson, R-Dover, the bill's main sponsor, said in a statement. “It’s necessary that the minority party, whether it be Republican, Democrat, or other, and the constituents they represent have a seat at the table when discussing these important matters."
Buckson said he's heard from constituents who want "more oversight over the continuation of a state of emergency order, particularly one pertaining to a public health emergency."
Gov. John Carney first declared a state of emergency on March 12, 2020, which included a mask mandate and other public health measures to prevent the coronavirus's spread. The emergency order was modified several dozen times and extended at least 16 times before it lapsed on July 13, 2021.
Carney declared another state of emergency in January 2022, which included masking restrictions, in response to the spread of the omicron variant of the virus.
That order ended in April 2022, but Carney kept a declared public health emergency in place until this May when he allowed it to expire to coincide with the end of the federal public health emergency. Delaware was one of the last states in the country to end its public health emergency.
The measure now heads to the state House of Representatives for consideration.