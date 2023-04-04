(The Center Square) — Delaware is distributing the first round of funds to substance abuse providers out of a $250 million pool of money from nationwide opioid settlements.
The state's Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission has approved $3 million in grants from a state-managed fund for a variety of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment and recovery programs. The money was distributed to 40 providers, with the average disbursement of $100,000, the panel said.
Delaware stands to receive more than $250 million over the next several years from several legal challenges against the nation's largest drug manufacturers and distributors over their alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis.
In December, CVS and Walgreens agreed to pay about $10 billion to local, state and tribal governments to resolve thousands of lawsuits claiming their pharmacies mishandled painkiller opioids. Delaware is getting $43.6 million from the deal.
Meanwhile, Walmart reached a deal in December with more than 40 states to resolve allegations that it improperly dispensed OxyContin and other powerful prescription opioids at its retail pharmacies. Delaware is getting about $11.8 million from the Walmart settlement, which didn't require the company to admit any wrongdoing.
Delaware also stands to receive $100 million from a settlement reached last year under a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the nation’s largest drug distributors to resolve claims by states and local governments that the companies helped fuel a wave of addiction.
Under state law, the money can be used for opioid addiction prevention, inpatient and outpatient treatment programs and distributing the overdose reversing drug naloxone to providers, among other purposes. The grants are competitive, and the application process for the first round of disbursements from the fund wrapped up in December.
“I’m proud of the work that my office has done to hold Big Pharma accountable and to secure significant funds to combat the opioid crisis in Delaware — but securing money is only half the battle," Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings in a statement. "The commission is more than a steward of a precious public resource; it is a voice for the people of Delaware, who have paid the real price of the opioid crisis."
Like most states, Delaware has struggled with a wave of opioid addiction that public health officials say has been exacerbated by the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, the state has the third-highest opioid-related overdose death rate per capita, surpassed by only West Virginia and Kentucky, according to the latest federal data.
Delaware recorded 515 overdose deaths in 2021, a 15% increase over 2020's 447 overdose deaths, according to the state Division of Forensic Science.
More than 80% of the deaths involved the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl, according to the agency.