(The Center Square) — Delaware lawmakers have approved a pair of bills to legalize recreational cannabis, sending the proposals to Gov. John Carney, who vetoed similar legislation last year.
One bill would, if it survives Carney's veto pen, remove penalties for possession of a personal use quantity of cannabis, allowing adults 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of cannabis flower or 12 grams of concentrated cannabis products.
The other bill would create a state-regulated system of licensed retail outlets, cultivation facilities and testing and set an excise tax on pot sales.
Both bills were approved by the state Assembly earlier this month, with a veto proof margin, while the Senate passed the measures on Tuesday, sending them to Carney's desk.
Lawmakers who backed the move point to neighboring states like New Jersey and Maryland that have legalized the drug, and say Delaware is missing out on tax revenue and jobs from the regulated cannabis market.
“Marijuana, by any measure, is far less harmful than alcohol, not as addictive as caffeine and nicotine and does not cause anywhere near the harmful side effects and astronomical health-related costs and consequences of tobacco and nicotine products," state Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, a primary sponsor, said in remarks ahead of the bill's passage.
Advocates for legalization described the vote as a long-awaited victory, urging Carney to sign the bill.
"Following years of debate and delay, we are thankful that the General Assembly had the courage and resolve to overwhelmingly pass both bills and take this tangible step towards ending the harmful policy of cannabis prohibition in the First State," Zoe Patchell, executive director of the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network, said in a statement.
Last year, a similar proposal was approved by lawmakers but Carney vetoed the bill, citing concerns about long-term health and economic impacts of recreational use of the drug and law enforcement issues.
Carney's office issued a statement saying the governor "continues to have strong concerns about the unintended consequences of legalizing marijuana for recreational use in our state, especially about the impacts on our young people and highway safety."
Under state law, the governor has 10 days upon receipt of a bill to sign or veto the legislation. If he takes no action, the legislation automatically becomes law.
"We understand that the governor doesn’t personally support cannabis legalization; however, there is more than enough research to show the harm that prohibition causes in our communities, year after year,” Patchell said. "Every day that passes without this important policy reform, results in more than a dozen Delaware adults, on average, being subjected to embarrassing stops, intrusive searches and penalties."
Delaware decriminalized cannabis use in 2015, making it a civil penalty subject to $100 fine. Medical use of cannabis is permitted for adult patients with certain serious illnesses.
To date, at least 21 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territory of Guam have legalized recreational marijuana, to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Thirty-seven states have medical marijuana programs.