(The Center Square) – Delaware's trio in Congress want answers about service delays within the U.S. Postal Service.
The letter asks what action plan and solutions have been enacted pertaining to continual service delays and disruptions with mail in the region. It asks for answers by Tuesday.
Delaware Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, were joined by Pennsylvanians in Congress in the penning of the letter to the USPS's Gary Vaccarella, who oversees the Delaware and Pennsylvania district. The Pennsylvania contingent didn't include senators, but did include Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, May Gay Scanlon, Madeline Dean, and Dwight Evans from the Democrats' side, and Republicans Brian Fitzpatrick and Daniel Meuser.
“Last year, the USPS provided a briefing to staff outlining its plans to address staffing shortages to alleviate broader disruptions in service in the Delaware/Pennsylvania 2 Postal District,” the elected officials wrote in the letter. “A year later, the USPS still faces critical workforce shortages, which continue to affect mail delivery service for households in Delaware and Pennsylvania.”
The representatives in the letter, according to a release, have said their offices are experiencing more calls from residents pertaining to delays in mail delivery, including those who claim to have not received mail for weeks at a time.