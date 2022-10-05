(The Center Square) – Federal funding will be used to ensure Delaware residents in one county will be protected from lead.
Democratic U.S. Sent. Tom Carper, Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt-Rochester announced $8 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be utilized in New Castle County to eliminate lead to make homes safer.
“Today’s grant announcement is a big step forward in strengthening our communities and improving the lives of so many families,” Carper said in a release. “Across the country, we’ve seen the terrible effects of lead – especially in our most vulnerable communities. I’m proud of the steps this administration has taken to help our residents have a safe and healthy home.”
HUD, according to the release, announced it was making $125 million available in grants, with $13 million earmarked for the Healthy Homes Supplemental funding, for 26 states and local government organizations that will be used to protect children and families from lead-based paint hazards and other home lead-based hazards.
Of that funding, according to the release, $8 million will be used in the state’s northern-most county. The funding, across the country, will help remediate 325 housing units.
“There should be no higher priority for government than protecting the health and safety of its citizens,” Blunt Rochester said in the release. “This investment of $8 million will go directly to protecting families in New Castle County who have lived with lead exposure – creating safer homes and, ultimately, safer communities.”