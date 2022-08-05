(The Center Square) – Three more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Delaware.
The state’s Department of Public Health announced the fourth, fifth, and sixth cases of the virus that is spread through prolonged intimate contact are pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Xavier Becerra, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced Thursday a national public health emergency, and the state’s Department of Public Health officials said there are no plans of issuing an emergency in the state but is monitoring the situation.
The cases, according to the release, center on a 42-year-old Kent County man and two New Castle County men, a 19-year-old and a 24-year-old. The cases are unrelated and none of the men have traveled recently. The three individuals have reported close contact with a small number of people and are isolating.
The state currently has a limited supply of the monkeypox vaccine and officials have prioritized the vaccine for those who have experienced direct contact with an infected person.
Vaccine access, according to the release, could be expanded for those who are aware that an intimate partner from the past two weeks has been diagnosed with the virus, and individuals with multiple intimate partners over the past three weeks.
Residents are urged by health officials to not have close, skin-to-skin contact with anyone having a rash that is suspected to stem from the virus, according to the release.
Health officials said the virus gives milder symptoms that are similar to smallpox, and usually start within three weeks of exposure. A rash can develop with flu-like symptoms.