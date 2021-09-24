(The Center Square) – The membership of the Connecticut Business & Industry Association (CBIA) has concerns about enforcing President Joe Biden’s vaccination mandate, an official from a business advocacy group said.
Eric Gjede, who serves as vice president of public policy for CBIA, told The Center Square that zero guidance has been given on how to implement the mandate. He said businesses are waiting on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or the U.S. Department of Labor to give them direction.
“We certainly had hoped it wasn't going to come to this,” Gjede said. “We had hoped more people would voluntarily go out and get the vaccine, because that really is the quickest way for things to go back to normal, and for our economy to be restored, jobs to be filled, people to be able to do the things they used to enjoy doing.”
The mandate affects businesses with 100 or more employees, forcing them to require their workers be vaccinated or face weekly testing for the COVID-19 virus, the White House said.
Penalizing employers if their workers show up to work unvaccinated is not a great way to get them to verify vaccinations, Gjede said.
“It gets a little sticky because it starts becoming involved in people's personal health choices,” Gjede said. “But again, I think, basically, at the end of the day, businesses want to comply with the law. We're just looking for the answer as to how we can do that.”
Government or company vaccination mandates are asking for complications, Kevin Grigg, president and CEO of Fuss & O’Neill, told The Center Square.
A majority of the civil, transportation and environmental engineering firm’s employees are voluntarily vaccinated, he said, but a significant number are not.
“I think you just run the risk of having some employees who volunteered for vaccination and it's fine with them,” Gregg said. “You've got a bunch of other employees who really didn't want to do it but are being made to do it. And you have a potential for some divide within your employee base, and that can lead to morale issues.”
OSHA will be the enforcement arm of the mandate and the agency is in the process of putting together a temporary ruling, Grigg said. What his company would prefer would be waiting until Biden’s mandate has made its way through legal challenges and a final determination is made before requiring all employees to be vaccinated.
“So to date, I have strongly encouraged all of our employees to get vaccinated,” Grigg said. “I personally am vaccinated and think that's the right thing to do. But I'm also sympathetic to the concerns of our employees who don't think the government should be telling me to put a needle in them.”
Grigg, who serves as a member of the executive committee with CBIA, said he’s conflicted over the mandate and is waiting on clarification from OSHA or the legal challenges.
“Clearly, in my opinion anyway, we need to do everything we can to try and bring the numbers down,” he said. “Slow the pandemic, if not totally stop it. And the president's executive order can clearly be understood as an attempt to do that.”
But he said other people have legitimate reasons for resisting vaccinations and that he has many people working for him who have many different opinions. He said he listens to their concerns and tries to come up with policies responsive to as many employees as possible.