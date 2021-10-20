(The Center Square) – A new survey shows underlying issues being a big factor as businesses struggle to fill jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the 2021 Survey of Connecticut Businesses.
"A majority of Connecticut businesses were able to navigate the difficult last 18 months, although small businesses in particular continue to struggle," Chris DiPentima, president and CEO of Connecticut Business and Industry Association, told The Center Square. "Over 600 Connecticut restaurants were forced to permanently close in the last year."
DiPentima said survey results reveal that 64% of companies were profitable in 2020, down from 77% in 2019, the lowest level since 2014. Twenty-one percent of businesses posted losses last year, compared to 11% in 2019, while 15% of businesses broke even, compared to just 13% the previous year. Just over 67% of businesses expect to make a profit this year, according to the survey, while 25% say they will break even. Eight percent are forecast to experience losses, according to the survey.
He said that these numbers and conversations with business owners show that most employers were able to pivot and find ways to survive during the worst months of the pandemic and are cautiously optimistic about the future, although there are a number of challenges ahead.
As is the rest of the country, Connecticut is also currently experiencing a worker shortage in the face of pandemic recovery.
"There are a number of factors contributing to the worker shortage, including the lack of childcare options, continuing fears about contracting COVID-19, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and a shift in people's attitudes toward work and career choices," DiPentima said. "The pandemic has clearly changed the way we view work – how we work, where we work, when we work."
DiPentima said he is bullish about Connecticut's future.
"We have a highly-skilled workforce and legacy of innovation, we're strategically located between Boston and New York, and we have an enviable quality of life," DiPentima said. "We must continue to fuel economic growth through policies that nurture businesses and the opportunities they create for our communities and all of our residents, as the pandemic highlighted. And let’s make sure we continue attracting residents and businesses to the state, taking full advantage of the competitive advantages New York and Massachusetts are giving us through their tax policies."