(The Center Square) – While officials are making cash infusions into Connecticut’s deficit-laden employee pension fund, the state continues to lumber over a high per-capita rate of unfunded liabilities, a new study reveals.
In the sixth edition of its report on unfunded pension liabilities, the American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, ranked Connecticut No. 48.
Connecticut’s $40,427.58 per-capita figure was ahead of No. 49 Illinois ($41,656.79) and bottom-dweller Alaska ($42,829.02). By contrast, top-performing Tennessee has a per-capita figure of $8,511.92.
Connecticut also notched a near-bottom ranking for its funding ratios that serve as a gauge of a pension plan’s health. According to the analysis, Connecticut ranked No. 49 with a funding ratio of 19.14%.
ALEC uses a different method of calculation than do states when determining that which is unfunded in pensions, one resulting in a very conservative outlook. Markets have also dived greatly since the beginning of the calendar year, though most pensions fluctuate on a rolling average over years rather than short-term months.
In a big-picture, top-down look at Connecticut’s total risk-free unfunded liabilities, the state fared better, but was in the bottom half with a No. 32 ranking. Total risk-free unfunded liabilities stood at $145.77 billion. Vermont, at No. 1, has $14.43 billion.
In ALEC’s analysis, Connecticut performed better in a metric examining how states are reforming pension systems.
The state received a score of one out of six possible points for reforms within the pension system. Analysts awardpoints for such reform measures as enrolling new hires in hybrid cash balance plans and enacting defined contribution plans similar to a 401(k).
Connecticut was one of 17 states to finish at No. 3 with a score of 1. Half of the states scored 0.
Tackling Connecticut’s unfunded pension liabilities has been a talking point between the governor’s office and General Assembly in recent years.
In 2017, under former Gov. Dannel Malloy’s administration, a revised pension funding agreement was announced amid the backdrop of calculations indicating 82% of pension allocations were going to service unfunded liabilities.
More recently, Jeffrey Beckham, secretary of the state’s Office of Policy and Management, indicated portions of an anticipated surplus of reserve dollars will go to unfunded liabilities.
Beckham in his memo indicated Connecticut’s fund balance at the end of the fiscal year 2022 budget is expected to stand at 31.3%.
“Since the balance exceeds the statutory 15% cap for the budget reserve fund, we project transfers to the state employees and teachers’ retirement systems totaling just under $3.6 billion this fall,” Beckham wrote.
The anticipated $3.6 billion allocation would be on top of the previously announced $2.9 billion contribution that was earmarked in the fiscal year 2022 state budget.