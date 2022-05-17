(The Center Square) – The state’s highest level of oversight is coming to one Connecticut city, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor announced Tuesday morning that West Haven, following a review by the Municipality Accountability Review Board, is now designated Tier IV. Under the action, the state will conduct oversight into the town’s finances, which is permitted under state law.
“As detailed in the MARB report, there is an obvious lack of fiscal controls in West Haven and it is necessary for the state to step in and provide the oversight and accountability that the residents of the town and the state deserve,” Lamont said in the release. “This decision is a direct result of the fiscal mismanagement in the city that has gone on for too long. Taxpayers deserve to have confidence that their money is well spent, and the stringent oversight that a Tier IV designation provides will allow the state to provide the tools necessary to address this situation.”
According to a release, the recommendation came from the board following a detailed report that was released in mid-April that detailed the city’s financial condition, which Lamont said lacks adequate oversight by city leadership.
According to the board’s report from its April 26 meeting, the City of West Haven in fiscal year 2019-20 was not posting some expenditures for accounts payable in the proper period; cash controls were not in place; and the deposit of cash into bank accounts could not be fully verified.
The city also did not, according to the report, have adequate controls in place for purchasing and tracking proper receipt some goods and services. In addition, there was no formal review for bank reconciliations, and timesheets had not been approved by supervisors or department heads.
Tier IV oversight, according to the release, contains the board’s powers for approving budgets, transfers, contracts, debt, and labor contracts.
According to the release, the board was formed in 2017 to assist municipalities with technical, financial, and other assistance and accountability efforts to those cities and towns faced with financial hardship. Many factors determine the level of distress, including fund balances, bond ratings, equalized millage rates, and state aid.
Tier I and Tier II oversight is formulated, according to the board, to provide financial information and reporting on measures and actions, in addition to presenting a three-year financial plan. Tier II municipalities must have board approval for any state aid and property tax revenues that are used in yearly budgets.
Under Tier III, the board will review, comment, and make recommendations for budgets, contracts, debt, and have power over refunding bonds, labor agreements, and arbitration awards.
According to the release, the board is comprised of 11 members, which includes members who are appointed by the governor and legislative leaders from both major political parties.