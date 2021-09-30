(The Center Square) – Online sports gambling is now live in Connecticut, according to one casino.
Mohegan Sun, based in Uncasville, tweeted out a picture of Gov. Ned Lamont placing a bet on the Connecticut Sun, who take on the Chicago Sky tonight in the WNBA Playoffs.
We are officially launching retail sports betting by hosting a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate this milestone for MGE, The Mohegan Tribe, Mohegan Sun and FanDuel on 9/30 at 9:30 AM at Bow & Arrow Sports Bar. pic.twitter.com/fE5DoFuuKv— Mohegan Sun ☀️ (@MoheganSun) September 29, 2021
“I’m a big fan of Mohegan Sun,” the casino quoted the governor as saying in a Thursday Twitter post, while announcing they are taking bets.
@GovNedLamont: “I’m a big fan of @MoheganSun” as he kicks off sports gaming in the state of CT. pic.twitter.com/FXXJU5ns0a— Mohegan Forward (@MoheganForward) September 30, 2021
On Sept. 9, Lamont announced the state and its two tribes, Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and Mohegan Tribal Council, have received the go-ahead from the Bureau of Indian Affairs to roll out online sports gambling.
At the time, Lamont said it was a “critical step” for “modernizing our gaming landscape here in Connecticut.”
The General Assembly’s Regulation Review Committee approved recommended regulations in August that were proposed by the state’s Department of Consumer Protection.
The original timeline is one-day ahead of schedule, as Lamont said online sports gambling would begin in October for state residents.
Lamont signed gambling legislation, House Bill 6451, into law on May 27, ensuring the state would provide a “modern, technologically advance gaming experience” for casino patrons