(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations.
Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
SNAP recipients, according to the release, will get an additional $95 in money to purchase food, as authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020. The federal program has allotted more than $505.7 million in taxpayer money to Connecticut’s SNAP program since the pandemic began.
New federal SNAP benefits>Wed, Nov 17, for 213K CT households, per public health emrgncy. Avg extra $154 on EBT cards+$32M for food economy! https://t.co/DiqyhCOskt @GovNedLamont @Foodshare @EndHungerCT @CAFCA_INC @211CT @EducateCT@MySNACT @CTFoodSystem @connfood @USDANutrition— CT Social Services (@ctdss) November 16, 2021
According to the release, households who are eligible for the maximum monthly benefit will also receive the extra $95, and remaining households who don’t normally qualify because of income or other factors will receive at least $95 but could average a projected $154, based on their situation and needs.
The funding can be spent by individuals and families at supermarkets, grocery stores, farmer’s markets, and various food retailers, according to the release. If an individual or family has been granted benefits on or after Nov. 15, the benefits will be added to the card on Friday, or the date the card is issued.