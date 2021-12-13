(The Center Square) – Connecticut’s Department of Social Services will be delivering emergency funds this week to households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.
In a news release, the governor said the organization would be distributing $32.5 million in emergency food assistance to more than 213,200 households on Wednesday. The monthly allocations are being distributed as part of the state’s public health emergency related to COVID-19.
According to the release, the allocation will be a minimum of $95 in extra food aid, which was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020. The state has distributed more than $539.3 million in emergency food aid since the beginning of the pandemic.
The funds will appear on Electronic Benefit Transfer cards on Wednesday, and households receiving the maximum monthly benefit will receive an extra $95. Those households who do not qualify for the maximum will receive at least $95 and average $154, according to the release.
The emergency assistance will be distributed to all 213,200 households in the state already receiving SNAP benefits. For households in the process of signing up, the emergency funds will be made available on a Friday, according to the release.
The emergency funds, according to the release, were authorized by President Joe Biden’s executive order on Jan. 22, which required the United States Department of Agriculture to increase emergency benefit allocations amid the pandemic.