(The Center Square) – A settlement for a case involving the underpayment of Medicaid drug rebates has been reached, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said.
The state’s top law enforcement official announced a $230 million multi-state settlement with Mallinckrodt will see the state collect $3.891 million over a span of seven years as the company knowingly underpaid rebates for its drug, H.P. Acthar Gel.
“Mallinckrodt raised its Acthar price and lied about the gel’s status as a ‘new drug’ to avoid paying millions of dollars in rebates to state Medicaid programs,” Tong said in the release. “Acting in coordination with our multistate partners and the federal government, we are now holding Mallinckrodt accountable for those false claims and forcing them to pay $230 million.”
According to the release, Mallinckrodt ARD LLC, formerly known as Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc. and based in Bedminster, N.J., is a subsidiary of Mallinckrodt plc.
As part of the settlement, according to the release, allegations are resolved that took place between Jan. 1, 2013, and June 30, 2022, in which the company “knowingly underpaid Medicare rebates” for the drug. The federal government argued that the company’s conduct was in direct violation of false claims acts at the state and federal level. The end result was false claims turned into the Connecticut Medicaid initiative.
According to the release, when drug companies raise the prices of their drugs faster than the pace of inflation they are required to pay into the Medicaid program rebates based on the number of units sold for the difference between the current price and if the price rose with the rate of inflation or when it first came to market.
“The Medicaid Drug Rebate Program is an essential part of the Medicaid benefit, making sure that prescription medications are widely available for members of the program,” Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, whose agency administers Medicaid in Connecticut, said in the release. “Pharmaceutical manufacturers who disregard their obligations to pay the required rebates can do substantial harm to this essential program. DSS is grateful for the vigilance and partnership of state and federal partners who continue to ensure honest and fair participation in the program for the benefit of states and the people served by Medicaid.”
The suit alleged, according to the release, that the company paid rebates in 2013 as though it was a new medication rather than being introduced in 1952. In doing so, the company, the suit alleges, failed to recognize all pre-2013 increases in price when tabulating Medicaid rebates for the seven-year period.
According to the release, the lawsuit developed from “a whistleblower lawsuit” that was originally filed in Massachusetts. The settlement needed final approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, approving the agreement on March 2.