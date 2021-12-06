(The Center Square) – Residents and business owners still have time to pay back taxes at a reduced price.
Gov. Ned Lamont, teaming with Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton, said in a news release the Tax Amnesty Program will run through Jan. 31, 2022. The program allows businesses and individuals the ability to pay back taxes at reduced interest rates and with no penalties.
“This program is providing individuals and businesses an opportunity to get back on track with their tax payments, while also bringing a significant amount of revenue to the state without raising taxes,” Lamont said in the release. “I strongly encourage anyone who falls into this category to take advantage of this one-time opportunity while it is available.”
The Tax Amnesty Program, according to the release, opened Nov. 1 and provides a 75% reduction in interest and waives any penalties and potential for criminal prosecution for those individuals and business who have not filed, under reported, or currently have liabilities pertaining to taxes owed to the state for any period ending, or before, Dec. 30, 2020.
The program, according to the release, has generated $12 million in tax revenue through 3,600 applications spanning the first five weeks of the program.
Commissioner Boughton said the department understands the strain the pandemic has put on businesses and families.
“Taxes allow the state to make transformational investments in areas like infrastructure, green spaces, education, and affordable childcare and healthcare programs – all of which enhance and make our communities better,” Boughton said in the release. “We are offering a limited time period for those who owe taxes to get right. Those who don’t resolve their tax obligations by Jan. 31 will be subject to penalties, full interest, and could also face criminal prosecution.”
Taxpayers interested in partaking in the program can visit GetRightCT.com.
Revenue collected by the state through taxes, according to the release, funds education, parks, workforce development, roads, healthcare, beaches, child care and more.
Motor Carrier Road Tax (IFTA) is not eligible for the program.