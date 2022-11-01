Mystic Seaport, in Stonington, Connecticut, which in 2018 when this photo was taken housed the 'Mayflower II' for its restoration, is notable for its collection of sailing ships and boats and for the recreation of the crafts and fabric of an entire 19th-century seafaring village. Shipbuilding and aerospace are leading components of the Connecticut GDP, along with production and post-production facilities, studios, game designers and software developers.