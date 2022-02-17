(The Center Square) – In response to a growing number of drug overdoses and the recent fentanyl overdose death of a 13-year-old student in Hartford, Rep. Liz Linehan is introducing a bill to fund Narcan supplies and training for schools, youth-serving agencies and local health departments.
Linehan said drug abuse is a problem everywhere, not just in Connecticut. Children in urban, suburban and rural settings are using drugs. The Youth Risk Behavior Survey has shown children as early as 12 and 13 have experimented with drugs.
"Schools are a reflection of our society," Patrice McCarthy, deputy director and general counsel for Connecticut Association of Boards of Education, told The Center Square. "As we see new forms of drug use in the community, that impacts our students as well."
Schools need to adapt, she said.
"The ‘Just Say No’ style campaigns of the past don't work," Linehan said. "We must work with our kids to support mental and emotional health, and work to heal their trauma before they turn to drugs. Since opioids have become a major concern, we see that drugs don't have to be obtained from a street dealer, and many kids' first time using drugs comes directly from their parents’ medicine cabinets."
Linehan told NBC Connecticut that her bill would provide funding to have representatives in all school districts trained in SBIRT, or adolescent Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment. This program prepares adults who have relationships with kids to be able to intervene and refer students to for treatment.
"What makes this legislation work to reduce drug addiction among adolescents is that any entity availing themselves of the supplies must also have staff trained in the A-SBIRT training, which is an evidence-based program to help adults recognize drug use in adolescents, provide a brief intervention, and refer a child and their family to treatment," Linehan said. "The bill will be a train-the-trainer model which will ultimately embed trainers around the state who can then continue to train others, making it the most cost efficient and long-term way to introduce training programs that support children."
"The pandemic exacerbated the mental health needs of our students, which contributes to increased drug use," McCarthy said. "Many school districts are using the new federal funds to support students and staff. However, we need a more robust pipeline of mental health professionals available to serve young people. Students in crisis cannot wait weeks or months to see a mental health professional."