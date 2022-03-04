(The Center Square) – State and local leaders are pushing for Connecticut lawmakers to create and implement an Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
"We can't achieve real equity unless all people in all communities are safe where they live," Jeremy Stein, executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, told The Center Square. "So, while Connecticut has the sixth-lowest rate of gun deaths in the nation, we still have an unacceptably high level of gun violence, especially that affects Black and brown communities in our large cities."
Stein said the office would be tasked with funding and implementing evidence-based community programs and strategies that are designed to reduce street-level gun violence. The other focus of the bill is getting the legislature to declare that gun violence is a public health crisis.
"The police can't predict where the next gun homicide is going to be," Stein said.
"A better option is to look at prevention, intervention and aftercare strategies. The focus is not to limit the number of guns or cut the supply of guns off. This is looking at root causes of gun violence and establishing strategies to reduce the demand for gun violence."
Stein said the objective is to try to provide better support for communities experiencing gun violence.
"This is not concentrating on limiting the access to legal gun ownership," Stein said. "It's really about providing support for communities so that gun violence is a less attractive option, or that there are resources available to these communities that are struggling, and to invest in programs that can help reduce community-level gun violence."
Gun violence costs the state nearly $1.2 billion each year, Stein said. Implementing these measures would save taxpayers not only dollars but lives.
"The media concentrates a lot on mass shootings and violence in schools, but we really need to pay attention to the day-to-day gun violence that affects our communities, especially communities of color," Stein said. "People tend to understand this problem when it affects them. Until we really take on this issue as a societal responsibility, we're never going to change it."
Those in the firearms industry have a different perspective.
"Gov. (Ned) Lamont’s proposal to create and fund an office adjacent to his own is an attempt to legitimatize and use the power of government and taxpayer dollars to fund efforts that would deny law-abiding citizens their Second Amendment rights," Mark Oliva, public affairs director at the National Shooting Sports Foundation, told The Center Square.
Oliva said the move was “government largesse” he feels “only serves the purpose of politically driven radical gun control agendas.” He said the move would “include the banning of entire classes of firearms from those who obey the law.”
“They would also use the taxpayer dollars to fund and propel the control ideologies on the public that has shown, over the last two years especially, that they are choosing to exercise their Second Amendment rights in record numbers,” he said. “The rights protected by the Constitution belong to the people, available for them to exercise at their will. It is not a privilege that is dictated by a bureaucratic office that is doing the bidding of special interest groups."