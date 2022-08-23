(The Center Square) – A program that provides taxpayer funding for qualifying Connecticut students to attend community college has been extended.
PACT provides funding to students to cover the difference between state and federal grants, community college tuition and mandatory fees, and, for the first time, allows part-time students taking six or more credits to qualify for the program.
“We have made significant investments in our community colleges in the last couple of years, and we are seeing positive results,” Lamont said in a news release. “We have the number one community college system in the country and a comprehensive free community college program. There has never been a better time for students to enroll and pursue a degree or certificate in an in-demand career.”
With the deadline extension, according to the release, students who meet the requirements of the program and signs up for classes in the coming semester will receive funding from the program. Students are urged to enroll at a community college before classes start on Aug. 29.
“Our community colleges have something for everyone,” CSCU President Terrence Cheng said in the release.
The colleges, according to the release, offer training programs for high-demand occupationss, including health care, technology and STEM.