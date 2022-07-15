(The Center Square) – A new partnership in Connecticut is designed to bring education partners together to address the growing needs in the state’s skilled workforce, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor announced that grants have been awarded to seven new technology programs at the state’s public and private colleges and universities for the Tech Talent Accelerator. The program is designed to give students the tech skills they needed to secure employment in the state’s emerging tech sector.
“Bringing our educators to the same table as our businesses has been a priority of our administration since day one,” Lamont said in the release. “Having businesses articulate what types of skills they need and working with Connecticut’s best educational institutions to create new programs that put people in high-quality careers is how we are building a nation-leading workforce.”
The partnership brings together the New England Board of Higher Education, the Businesses-Higher Education Forum and the state’s Office of Workforce Strategy and Department of Economic and Community Development, according to the release.
Each of the six independent colleges and universities, according to information from the governor's office, will receive $30,000, while the state universities will receive $80,000 for the two- and four-year programs. The funds will support projects for 12 to 18 months.
The Accelerator, according to the release, was paid for using funds from the Connecticut Tech Talent Fund, which is administered through the Department of Community and Economic Development, and is designed to close the skills gap through targeted, high-performing partnerships among higher education and businesses in high-demand jobs such as cybersecurity, virtual modeling, software development, and digital analytics.
Quinnipiac University will use funding for an advanced cybersecurity program focusing on health care, finance, and tech, and the University of Bridgeport will offer a 12-week cybersecurity course. Mitchell College will offer an accelerated pathway for cybersecurity skills, according to the release.
The University of Hartford, according to the release, will launch a software development program for mobile apps, and the University of New Haven will offer embedded game design and simulation programs, according to the release. The University of Saint Joseph will offer a degree program centered on data analytics.
In addition, the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities will work to analyze jobs and skills demand data in programs focused on digital skills, according to the release.
“The Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy and the Governor’s Workforce Council have formed regional sector partnerships across the state consisting of Connecticut’s top employers articulating and aligning on the skills they need to fill their highest-demand talent,” Dr. Kelli Vallieres, chief workforce officer of the State of Connecticut, said in the release. “Connecticut needs tech workers to grow our 21st century workforce, and forming partnerships between tech employers and postsecondary institutions is a seamless way to ensure we are creating organic talent pipelines that grow our economy.”