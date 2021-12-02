(The Center Square) – New Haven County has been added to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster declaration, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor announced in a news release that at his urging President Joe Biden added the county to the Individual Assistance Disaster Declaration stemming from damages sustained from Hurricane Ida in September.
“This declaration from President Biden will provide much-needed financial assistance to homeowners in the areas in New Haven County that were heavily impacted by the floods caused by this unprecedented storm,” Lamont said in the release. “I thank President Biden and FEMA for their ongoing work with our administration to protect Connecticut from damage caused by severe weather.”
New Haven is added to the existing declaration, which includes Fairfield and New London counties, along with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal nations. The program provides financial assistance for individuals and households.
According to the release, the state’s FEMA Public Assistance Grant Program application is still under review, and the damage assessment is close to being completed.
The program, according to the release, helps homeowners in the approved areas become eligible for federal money to aid with the costs of repairing uninsured damage to homes and personal property. FEMA and the governor are working on opening a disaster recovery center in New Haven County.
For those in New Haven County that suffered damages from the storm FEMA assistance is available at 1-800-621-FEMA or visit www.disasterassistane.org.