(The Center Square) – A housing program in Connecticut will be going through an expansion, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor announced Monday afternoon that the Head Start on Housing pilot program, which works to speed up the process of offering permanent housing subsidies to Head Start households in the state, is growing to include more children and families.
The expansion, Lamont said, allows for the program to put families one step closer to permanent housing and enhances the state's reputation as one of the most family-friendly in the country.
“Stable housing is among the most important components of a child’s development and well-being, and by expanding this pilot program using federal housing vouchers we will be able to connect more young families to a place they can call home,” Lamont said in the release. “Ensuring families have access to long-term, stable housing is not only possible, but it’s a moral imperative.”
Head Start on Housing, according to the release, is a collaborative project between the state’s Office of Early Childhood, Department of Housing, Head Start State Collaboration Office, the Connecticut Head Start Association, and the National Center for Housing and Child Welfare.
The program, according to the release, also works to recruit more landlords to increase the program’s housing stock offerings to families. The program also aims to lift performance at schools for homeless children.
According to the release, the Head Start and Early Head Start programs work to give children with high-quality classroom learning to get them ready for kindergarten. The programs utilize services designed to help children develop and encourage stability at home.
Regardless of the challenges facing a family, Head Start works to identify and help homeless children to give them the tools to succeed in the classroom.
“My department is proud to participate in this cross-agency partnership,” Commissioner Mosquera-Bruno said, who heads the state’s Department of Housing. “We always strive to prevent and end homelessness and this program expansion allows us to take a proactive approach. These federal housing vouchers provide stability and gives a pathway for children and families to get a head start on housing.”
Commissioner Bye of the state’s Office of Early Childhood said the project focuses on parents and children alike, and “brings both agencies together” to provide “vital services around the whole family.”