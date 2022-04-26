(The Center Square) – A leading wealth management firm plans to expand in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
Mirador LLC has added 35 new employees in 2022 and plans to add 65 more, the governor announced. The company plans to hire an additional 250 workers over the next three years.
“Connecticut’s economy is growing, and that is due in large part to companies like Mirador that are making the strategic decision to invest and grow here,” Lamont said in the release. “Connecticut has the top-flight workforce talent to help tech-focused companies like Mirador thrive. I am proud that this fast-growing company will continue to call Connecticut home as it rapidly expands and creates new jobs. I congratulate Joseph and the whole Mirador team on the success they’ve had so far, and I thank them for believing in – and investing in – our great state.”
According to the release, the Department of Economic and Community Development has provided the company with $3,237,038 in grant funding for arrears. To successfully receive the grant, the company must create and retain 250 new, full-time jobs.
Mirador, which was founded in 2015, plans to relocate its headquarters to Canal Street in Stamford. The company has leased 20,000 square feet of space, and it plans to have all employees working out of the space by the end of the year.
The company features financial and technology experts who have worked for decades to produce financial success for families, endowments, foundations, and wealth managers, according to the release.
“Building our business from a one-room, 350 square-foot suite and now moving into a new 20,000 square-foot headquarters in six short years is humbling and exciting at the same time,” Joseph Larizza, founder and managing partner of Mirador, said in the release. “We can’t wait to move our employees into a space we can call our own and make Stamford our new home.”
The company, according to the release, serves more than 170 clients in the wealth management sector around the world with the company handling hundreds of billions of dollars of wealth.