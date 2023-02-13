(The Center Square) — Gov. Ned Lamont's budget proposal is facing pushback from the state's public colleges and universities, who say it would undercut state funding for higher education and lead to double digit tuition increases.
Lamont's $50.5 billion preliminary budget plan, unveiled last week, calls for diverting $887 million over the next two fiscal years combined with the University of Connecticut, the state’s flagship university, and its satellite campuses. That's an increase in UConn's "baseline" budget line item by about $23 million over the current fiscal year.
But UConn President Radenka Maric said overall funding would shrink in the governor's proposed spending plan, which she said falls "far short of what is necessary to adequately fund the university, carry out our critical public health mission most effectively, and fully cover the sizable costs the state seeks to pass along to us."
Maric said a preliminary review of the budget plan suggests it would leave the university with a shortfall of $159.6 million next year, and $197.1 million the following year compared to the budget requests. If the university covers the shortfalls by raising tuition, it would mean an increase of 19% or $3,000 more per student next year.
"The university and the Board of Trustees are very concerned about affordability and would like to keep any tuition increases as modest as possible," she said. "We simply cannot provide less while asking our students to pay more."
UConn and UConn Health had asked state budget writers to request $1.0023 billion in fiscal year 2024 and $1.0182 billion in fiscal year 2025, but Lamont proposed $842.7 million and $821.1 million, respectively.
More importantly, she said, the governor’s proposed budget wouldn't cover the full cost of salary increases approved under the collective bargaining agreement negotiated between the state and public employee unions, which would force UConn to cover the difference.
"To be clear: UConn is very supportive of ensuring that our workforce is fairly compensated; we believe that our employees earned the wage increases that the state committed to in the agreement," Maric said in a statement. "These are ongoing costs to the university and cannot be covered with one-time funds."
Last year, Lamont inked a four-year contract with the university system that included a 2.5% raise and $3,500 in bonuses for about 46,000 unionized state employees.
Lamont's budget also recommends combining the UConn and UConn Health state funding into one budget, which the university system also opposes, saying it would have "serious implications for our students and patients."
"It threatens to create situations and scenarios where UConn is urged or mandated to use funds generated by and intended for the Storrs and regional campuses to, for example, fund unrelated costs at UConn Health in Farmington, or vice versa," Maric's statement said.
The UConn system gets roughly 25% of its funding from the state budget.
Lamont's budget proposal now heads to the Legislature's Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee and Appropriations Committee review.