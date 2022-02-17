(The Center Square) – Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong are urging the General Assembly to pass legislation to combat the opioid crisis.
The governor announced he and the state’s top law enforcement official want to use a share of the funding the state is receiving from the $26 billion multi-state settlements with several pharmaceutical companies to utilize the funds in House Bill 5044. The bill would call for evidence-based strategies be put in motion in an effort to eradicate the crisis.
According to the release, the state is expected to receive $300 million over the next 18 years. The first payment is expected in July.
“My administration presented this bill because we want to be 100% sure that these dollars are spent in the most effective way possible with input from the community, and in a way that’s transparent,” Lamont said in the release. “We have to do everything we can to support those in our communities suffering from addiction, and I will continue to make this a priority for our administration.”
The bill, if enacted, would establish an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee that would be made up of state and local government experts, health care professionals, individuals and families who have lived with the experience, and a leader in racial equity in public health. The board would establish an investment plan.
Under the bill, a detailed annual report would be created on grants created from the fund, ensuring funding recommendations are evidence-based, and only the cities and towns who agree to the terms of the settlement can receive dollars.
“These settlements – among the largest in U.S. history – will bring billions of dollars to communities across the country to begin to heal the devastation of the opioid epidemic,” Tong said. “We fought hard throughout these negotiations to safeguard these funds with explicit guidelines to ensure this money is spent to save lives, support victims and their families, and fight the opioid epidemic.”