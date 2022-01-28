(The Center Square) – A pair of elected officials in Connecticut want lawmakers to help put an end to more than three decades of litigation surrounding educational opportunities for Hartford students.
Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong announced in a news release they will seek the approval of the legislature to provide financial investments in the school system to end 32 years of litigation and court oversight in the Sheff v. O’Neill case.
“Every child deserves access to an education that provides them the best opportunity at the starting line of life, regardless of their zip code, family income level, race or creed,” Lamont said in the release. “The skills needed to succeed as an adult are best obtained during the critical years when a child begins their development. The parents, students and education advocates who have been fighting this case for these many years are to be commended for their unyielding efforts and unbreakable focus on doing what is best for the children of Hartford.”
Lamont said the agreement will provide greater access to school choice programs in an effort to provide quality education and equity for students.
According to the release, an agreement would require preliminary approval from the Connecticut Superior Court. Then the General Assembly would have to grant approval, before going back to the Superior Court for final approval.
If a plan is approved, according to the release, the agreement would provide for the governor and legislature to make decisions regarding educational policy and finance.
According to the release, the state’s Supreme Court in 1996 ruled the “racial and ethnic isolation of Hartford school children” had violated the state’s “constitutional obligation to provide a substantially equal educational opportunity” in addition to “providing an unsegregated education environment.”
At the time, the courts mandated the “legislature and executive branch implement remedial measures” and a series of agreements were reached with a court order issued in 2017.
According to the release, the legislature and executive branch “have created extensive Choice interdistrict magnet school systems” on top of voluntary school desegregation measures resulting in reductions of racial isolation in the city.
The Sheff School Choice program, according to the release, in the Greater Hartford Region has witnessed enrollment numbers of more than 20,000 students from the city and suburban areas as a result.
According to the release, in January 2020 there were 202 new magnet school seats and additional capacity created for Hartford students, along with upgrades to the application process and transparency.
According to the release, the settlement would increase the number of Choice seats for Hartford students by 783 in the 2023-24 school year, up to 1,863 by the 2025-26 academic year, and up to 2,737 seats by 2028-29.
Plus, the ongoing court jurisdiction would end with the approval of the agreement, but the state, according to the release, would be subject to an injunction for 10 years requiring continued compliance with terms of the agreement.
Under the agreement, the state would fund costs of available seats under the Choice magnet school program and provide incentives to suburban Open Choice schools.
Beginning in fiscal year 2023, according to the release, the agreement makes available $12.6 million for operators of schools over three years in an effort to reformulate those schools to make them more attractive to appeal to a diverse student body.