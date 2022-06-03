(The Center Square) – Connecticut is spending taxpayers dollars to help defray testing costs for teachers, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor announced that $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding will be used to help aspiring teachers defray the costs of certification-related testing in the state over the course of the next two years.
Funding in both years will total $750,000, with an additional $500,000 set aside for educators of color and those completing student teaching in urban districts.
“Our administration has made it a priority to ensure that we maintain and continue to recruit a high quality and diverse educator workforce in Connecticut,” Lamont said in a news release. “This investment will ensure more aspiring educators – especially minority educators and educators who strive to work in our urban districts – are able to pursue lifelong and rewarding careers in education.”
Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said the financial support will put teachers on a path to obtaining certification.
“These funds will alleviate some of the financial barriers that may prevent, or delay needed educators from entering the profession,” Russell-Tucker said in the release.