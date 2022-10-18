Four years ago, Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski faced off in Connecticut’s gubernatorial race.
The same scenario is playing out this fall with incumbent Lamont, seeking a second term in office, facing off against Stefanowski, the opponent he defeated four years ago. Also throwing his hat into the ring this fall is independent gubernatorial candidate Robert Hotaling.
Lamont’s successful bid for Connecticut’s top elected post came on the heels of multiple unsuccessful campaigns in the past for various state-level positions, including a prior attempt to become governor in 2010.
On his campaign website, Lamont has been touting the current fiscal condition of state government, asserting he “put Connecticut’s fiscal house in order, cut taxes and invested in our schools, infrastructure and public safety.”
He also has stated he instituted a “debt diet.”
Other issues Lamont is running on this fall in reference to his first term in office, include the role he played in the pandemic, environmental protection efforts, and public safety programs.
Stefanowski’s professional background in business includes work as an independent consultant, senior partner and auditor. According to his campaign website, he has pinpointed public safety, affordability and accountability as the top three issues this election season.
“I am running for governor to make Connecticut safer and more affordable, and to ensure that state government works for you – the people – not the political insiders,” Stefanowski wrote on his campaign website.
On his campaign website, Hotaling has been promoting Connecticut’s grassroots-driven candidates who have not aligned with a specific political party.
“If you want better election choices, consider unaffiliated independents who are the largest majority of Connecticut, meaning we’re looking for something different,” Hotaling wrote on his site.
Hotaling, a technology and business professional, has worked in such disparate industries as banking, security, gunshot detection, food automation, hedge funds and gaming systems.
In some instances, Hotaling has been running on issues that do not fit squarely in either political party’s current talking points. In the case of abortion, for instance, Hotaling took a middle-of-the-road approach, stating it “should be safe, legal but rare. We must support and defend a woman’s right to choose, advised by her doctor and family.”
The governor’s race is one of multiple on the upcoming Nov. 8 ballot. Other state-level races include:
Lieutenant governor, where incumbent Democrat Susan Bysiewicz is seeking re-election. Republican Laura Devlin and independent Stewart Beckett are challenging her.
In the race for attorney general, incumbent Democrat William Tong is seeking re-election. Challenging him are Republican Jessica Kordas, Green Party candidate Ken Krayeske and independent A.P. Pascarella.
Connecticut’s Secretary of State seat also is on the ballot. Candidates include independent Cynthia Jennings, Republican Dominic Rapini and Democrat Stephanie Thomas.
The state treasurer’s race includes Republican Harry Arora, independent Jennifer Baldwin, Libertarian JoAnna Laiscell and Democrat Erick Russell.
The state comptroller race is a match-up between Republican Mary Fay and Democrat Sean Scanlon.
One of Connecticut’s two U.S. Senate races is also up for grabs. Incumbent Democrat Richard Blumenthal is seeking re-election. Republican Leora Levy and independent write-in candidate John Anderson are challenging him.
Additionally, all five of Connecticut’s U.S. House of Representatives seats are contested this fall.