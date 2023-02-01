(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking to expand a popular anti-poverty program meant to help low income workers.
As part of his preliminary budget plan, Lamont wants to increase the state's earned income tax credit from 30.5% to 40% of what low-wage workers are allowed to claim in earned income credits on their federal returns.
The move, if approved by the state Assembly, would boost the maximum state tax credit for a married couple with two children from $1,880 to $2,465 per person, an increase of $585 in the next tax filing cycle.
Lamont said hiking the rate would give Connecticut one of the largest EITC rates in the nation, providing another $44.6 million in tax credits to 211,675 qualifying low income households.
"Increasing this tax credit is one of the most impactful things we can do to target direct relief to low income workers who are providing for their families, especially those with children," Lamont said in a statement.
He said studies have shown the money low income workers receive from the tax credit ultimately goes back into the community through consumer spending on “groceries, transportation, clothing, rent, utilities, and other necessary expenses."
The Connecticut EITC is a refundable state income tax credit for low income working individuals and families that mirrors the federal EITC. The federal income eligibility requirements for tax year 2023 are $52,918 for individuals with two dependents and $59,478 for married filing jointly.
Typically, families with children receive more than 95% of the state's available EITC revenue, according to the state Department of Revenue Services.
The tax credit was created in 2011 with a 30% rate, and has fluctuated over the years as the state has sought to increase or decrease the breaks. The tax credit was temporarily reduced from 30% to 25% of the federal EITC in 2014, and expanded to 27.5% in 2015, but went back to 30% in 2016 as part of a solution to address a state budget gap.
The last increase was in 2020, when the tax credit went back up from 23% to 30.5%, according to the state.
Supporters say the anti-poverty program helps many low income households bridge the gap between household income and needs, to afford things like education, job training, and childcare. They say federal and state social safety nets are a patchwork of programs that provide limited support for families, and often come with strings attached.
"People say that you should pick yourself up by your bootstraps, but when you’ve taken the bootstraps away, it’s really hard," said Liz. Frazer, director of policy at the Connecticut Association for Human Services, a nonprofit that counsels low income families.
Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, D-New Haven, who championed the creation of Connecticut’s EITC, praised Lamont's proposal to expand the credit.
"We can say we want to help people out of poverty," he said. “But the EITC is one of the ways to actually accomplish that goal.”