(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic.
Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal before the end of the month.
It's not yet clear how much workers will receive in bonuses, though state leaders had previously pledged payments of $1,000 for each qualifying individual.
Lawmakers are also expected to consider providing additional funding for heating oil assistance, approve an extension of the state's gas tax holiday, and a free bus service program as part of a broader effort to block the impact of record high inflation and rising energy costs on the state's consumers.
House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, and Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney, D-New Haven, told reporters last week they have reached an agreement with Lamont to consider the relief proposals in a special lame-duck session.
The initiative to provide bonuses for essential workers in the health care, public safety, education and food service industries was included in the state budget approved by the Democratic controlled Assembly, and signed by Lamont earlier this year. But more workers qualified for the payments than the state had expected.
Connecticut's comptroller-elect, Sean Scanlon, issued a warning last week that based on current funding, qualifying workers would only receive bonuses of about $233 each, far less than the $1,000 state leaders pledged when they approved the program. It's not clear whether the $90 million Lamont is seeking will be enough to provide the $1,000 bonuses.
The Connecticut AFL-CIO, an umbrella federation of unions, said boarding essential workers of the promised bonuses would be an insult to those who were forced to work during the pandemic, "often without adequate personal protective equipment, without vaccines, and at great risk to their physical and mental health."
"At the bare minimum, the governor and legislature need to keep their promise to essential workers and fully fund the pandemic pay program," Ed Hawthorne, president of the Connecticut AFL-CIO, said in a statement.
The Connecticut Premium Pay Program is one of two state "hero pay" initiatives created to provide financial relief for essential workers who toiled throughout the pandemic.
The state has also created a $34 million grant fund, to help workers who lost wages and faced COVID-19-related medical expenses and burial costs.