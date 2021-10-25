(The Center Square) – In an effort to assist homeowners and businesses rebuild from the damage caused by Tropical Storm Ida, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced he has submitted a request for a presidential disaster declaration.
Lamont said in a news release the state collected data on the early September storm for several weeks, as per the requirements of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The governor said the storm damaged homes and businesses, caused major flooding and claimed the life of a state trooper. He has asked the White House for assistance under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act to help the state rebuild.
“The extraordinarily heavy rain from this storm resulted in extensive flooding across Connecticut, overwhelming federal, state, and local roads, and flooding hundreds of homes and businesses,” Lamont said in the release. “The late-night arrival of the storm created additional challenges. First responders performed numerous rescues, with cars stranded or submerged in communities across the state as well as on interstate highways. Tragically, a state trooper was killed while patrolling a rain swollen river area. If approved, this federal declaration will allow many municipalities and homeowners to become eligible for much-needed assistance to recover from the damages caused by this storm.”
Lamont requested FEMA assistance for Fairfield and New London counties and the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal nations. Homeowners in those counties and tribal nations, if the assistance is approved, could be eligible for federal reimbursement for uninsured damage to homes and personal property.
The governor said he also has applied for FEMA public assistance for Fairfield and Middlesex counties, as both met the program’s damage criteria. If approved, public assistance will reimburse the state and municipality 75% of the expense for uninsured damage to infrastructure, in addition to emergency protective measures and response.
Lamont said he expects to amend his request as Public Assistance damage assessments for Litchfield, New Haven and New London counties are still being completed and will be submitted for assistance if they meet the criteria.
Lamont also is requesting statewide approval for utilizing FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program that would aid state agencies, local governments and tribal nations take actions to reduce or eliminate long-term risk from natural disasters.