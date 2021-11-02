(The Center Square) – Homeowners and business owners around Connecticut who were affected in September by the remnants of Hurricane Ida will be able to take advantage of federal funding to help rebuild.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the FEMA Individual Assistance Program will be available to those in Fairfield and New London counties, including the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal nations, while the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program is open to the entire state.
“Approval of this declaration from President Biden will provide much-needed financial assistance to homeowners, renters, and business owners in the areas that were heavily impacted by the floods from this severe storm,” Lamont said in a news release. “I thank President Biden and FEMA for their ongoing work with our administration to protect Connecticut from damage caused by dangerous weather.”
The governor said he is waiting to hear from the federal government on whether the state will be approved for the FEMA Public Assistance Grant Program as damage assessments are still being completed, according to the news release.
The Individual Assistance Program will allow homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained damage to uninsured or underinsured property in Fairfield and New London counties to be eligible for federal aid assistance. Grants can be used for temporary housing, emergency home repairs or to make housing safe, accessible and secure, according to the release.
The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program will allow state agencies, local governments and tribal nations to help reduce or eliminate the long-term risk to people and property from natural disasters.