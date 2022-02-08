(The Center Square) – Gov. Ned Lamont said he is introducing a legislative package aimed at combating gun crimes when the General Assembly convenes Wednesday.
The governor announced the comprehensive legislative proposals would work to curb gun violence in the state through targeted initiatives. The proposals include targeting the illegal flow of guns into the state and providing millions in additional funding to law enforcement entities while working to close loopholes in the state’s gun safety laws.
According to the release, Lamont’s proposal would infuse an additional $64 million into the state budget to support law enforcement, victims of crime, and enhance public safety.
“While Connecticut remains one of the safest states in the nation with a violent crime rate less than half of the national rate, one shooting is one too many, and it is our responsibility to enact sensible policies that make our communities safer,” Lamont said in the release. “These are commonsense proposals that are focused on protecting our neighborhoods, stopping the illegal flow of guns into our state, and providing law enforcement and the communities they serve with the resources they need to address the root causes of violence.”
State Rep. Craig Fishbein, R-Cheshire, who is the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Greg Howard, R-Stonington, ranking member of the Public Safety Committee, issued a joint statement calling Lamont’s proposals an “aged election year tactic of attacking law abiding gun owners in an effort to distract from his administration’s utter failure to address criminal justice policies.”
“For at least the last two years, the message from the governor and majority party has been that the police and law enforcement are bad actors, criminals are supposed victims, and the real-life victims are just a made-up group of people fabricated by police to victimize the criminals,” the legislators said. “Perhaps looking out the window at rose colored bushes, surrounded by armed security, there is one person in our state that does feel safer with Governor Lamont in the Governor’s office.”
The governor’s proposal, according to the release, would include $2.5 million to put more officers on the streets in hard-hit police departments, and an additional $2.5 million that would allow probation officers to reduce recidivism in juvenile and adult clients. The proposal would also call for reimbursing hospital-based violence intervention programs by utilizing Medicaid funding, and supporting Ethan’s Law and ghost gun reform.
Lamont’s proposal would use $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to establish a gun tracing task force, and $3.5 million in ARPA funds to create community violence intervention programs across the state.
The proposed legislation, according to the release, would require ghost guns made prior to 2019 be registered with the state, and would create a state licensing system for all gun dealers to provide more oversight and guidance on gun sales.
While gun owners in Connecticut are permitted to conceal carry firearms, the governor’s proposal would make it easier for law enforcement officials to request gun permits of residents openly carrying firearms. At the same time, the proposal would ban firearms in polling places, public buildings, public transit, and at demonstrations.
Lamont’s proposal also would expand assault weapons bans to include guns with arm braces.