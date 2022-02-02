(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has named a new commissioner for the Department of Administrative Services.
The governor announced the move in a news release. Michelle Gilman, who currently serves as deputy chief operating officer, will replace Josh Geballe, who has accepted a position at Yale University, as commissioner of the department.
Gilman, according to the release, has managed numerous COVID-19 initiatives during the pandemic, including the alternate hospital initiative to prepare against a surge of hospitalizations and the state’s free testing program.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Michelle has been a trusted advisor who has coordinated many of our response initiatives, including developing a close relationship with the leadership of the hospitals throughout the state, as well as on the procurement of PPE and essential supplies needed for our residents and healthcare providers,” Lamont said in the release. “She is already well experienced at the needs of this important job, which is why I am certain she will be able to hit the ground running and continue the successes in this office that have been built over these last several years.”
According to the release, Gilman is now serving as commissioner-designate and her nomination is being sent to the General Assembly for advice and consent.
Gilman previously served as an assistant state comptroller under former Comptroller Kevin Lembo in a role where she oversaw the office’s operations, policy implementations, and technology initiatives. She also serves as chief of staff in the Office of the Secretary of State.
The department, according to the release, consists of the information technology, human resources, procurement, facilities and real estate, and construction services, of the business functions of the state.
“I am committed to continuing their great work to ensure that we streamline state government services in a way that includes equal access for every resident and business, and doesn’t leave anyone behind,” Gilman said in the release.
Geballe leaves the state to become senior associate provost for entrepreneurship and innovation at Yale, according to the release. He will assist in leading the university’s work to implement a regional innovation ecosystem and enable the university’s research teams to have the greatest possible impact.
He joined the Lamont administration in January 2019 as commissioner of the department and was elevated to chief operating officer in February 2020 when Paul Mounds Jr. vacated that position to become Lamont’s chief of staff, according to the release.