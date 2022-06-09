(The Center Square) – An advanced coatings manufacturer is undertaking an expansion project in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor announced Element 119, which currently employs 14 people, plans to add an additional 36 workers over the next two years at its production facilities in Thomaston and Cheshire.
Element 119 produces specialized coatings that are used in the aerospace industry, working with Sikorsky, Bombardier, and other companies, in addition to the automotive industry.
“Advanced manufacturing is a major component of Connecticut’s economic future, and companies like Element 119 are leading the way in creating the innovative products that are in demand throughout the world,” Lamont said in the release. “I am excited that they are making these products here in Connecticut, and I look forward to seeing the continued growth of Element 119 in our state for years to come.”
The company, according to the release, was founded in 2010 by Andrew Zeppa, who serves as president and owner, and has grown to produce coatings that are used in aerospace, marine, and automobile markets, using the moniker System X. Its products are sold in more than 40 countries.
“Element 119 is growing fast and making new investments in our facilities,” Zeppa said in the release. “We are currently making leasehold improvements in our Cheshire location and adding a new bottling line and lab technology equipment at the Thomaston plant. The state has been very supportive of the company, and we look forward to continuing our growth in the great state of Connecticut for many years to come.”
According to the release, the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development is working with Element 119 with grants in arrears totaling $242,000 for costs. The company, in order to receive the funding, must retain 36 new full-time jobs.
“The manufacturing sector in Connecticut continues to innovate, thrive, and grow because of the industry leaders like Element 119 who are investing in technology and their work force talent,” DECD Commissioner David Lehman and AdvanceCT President and CEO Peter Denious said in a joint statement. “Manufacturing employment has increased for eight consecutive months in Connecticut and the state’s strategic investments and programs to support this critical sector are clearly having a positive impact.”