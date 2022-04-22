(The Center Square) – With an eye toward climate change and mitigation efforts, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and state officials celebrated Earth Day on Friday.
The governor said the state is working to reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector to combat the climate crisis and work to improve air quality, improve health, and the quality of life for its state residents.
“The State of Connecticut is an example of how government can continue to be innovative and effective while also becoming more environmentally sustainable,” Lamont said in a release. “I am proud that our government is leading the way and state agencies are making meaningful progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We are more effective when we are working together to reduce our carbon footprint and mitigate our impact on climate change.”
Lamont signed an executive order in December 2021 that directs the Department of Transportation, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to take action to reduce harmful emissions that affect climate change.
The governor pointed out 30 free public electric vehicle charging stations that are now at the Department of Transportation’s Newington headquarters as one of the many ways the state is working to reduce carbon emissions.
Under Lamont’s executive order, according to the release, the state can no longer use state funds to acquire diesel buses beginning in 2023 and is to put together a plan for using an electric fleet by 2035. Currently, there are 10 electric vehicles serving residents and 50 more have been ordered.
The organization, according to the release, has doled out 104 Community Connectivity Grant awards in communities around the state totaling $38 million. Lamont’s budget also focuses on providing more funding for the initiative.
“We know that communities of color and other vulnerable communities have been the most impacted by harmful air pollution caused by transportation,” CTDOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti said in the release. “The Connecticut Department of Transportation is committed to investing in sustainable solutions that protect the environment and keep communities healthy. We are doing our part to create a cleaner, more equitable, and resilient transportation system.”
The governor highlighted other endeavors the state is working on to reduce emissions, including a bill that would adopt stronger emissions standards similar to those in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.
“Cleaner air, better health outcomes, and reductions in our greenhouse gas emissions are all possible if we adopt California’s MHD standards,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in the release. “Clean air is a policy choice, and adopting these standards means telling auto manufacturers that Connecticut residents and businesses want more options for cleaner operating vehicles that will lead to cleaner air and less money spent on health-care costs associated with lung diseases aggravated by air pollution from the transportation sector. This is the right choice for Connecticut residents, and for our environment.”