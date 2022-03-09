(The Center Square) – A plan that provides greater access to mental health services and substance abuse treatment has received federal approval, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor announced the Family First Prevention Plan was approved by the U.S. Children’s Bureau. The plan is drawn from the Family First Prevention Services Act that was signed into law as part of the U.S. Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018.
“This prevention plan is designed to enhance the well-being of all of Connecticut’s children, youth, and families,” Lamont said in the release. “I am very proud of the collaborative and deliberate approach taken by the Connecticut Department of Children and Families to lead this effort. This is Connecticut’s plan and one that will lead to our children having a brighter future.”
According to the release, the legislation represented a shift in the federal government’s policy which led to families gaining greater access to mental health services, substance abuse programs, and in-home skill-based parenting supports. Having all those entities available is designed to keep families together.
Connecticut is using the program, according to the release, as a tool that will assist existing infrastructure to prevent mistreatment of children entering the foster care system. The plan is for all families that are experiencing certain behaviors, conditions, or a set of circumstances that would put them at greater risk for mistreatment and involvement with the child welfare system.
“We have reimagined our system to not only serve those families who come to our attention but have also taken a bold approach to develop supports for families upstream and within local communities resulting in them actually being diverted from involvement with the child welfare agency,” Connecticut Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes said in the release. “We need to continue to lift the negative stigma of seeking help and this plan sets the framework for early intervention right in your own community.”
The plan was developed, according to the release, by more than 400 partners in the state, including parents and youth who have lived the experience and decision-makers in state government.
Major initiatives of the program include enhancing evidence-based programs that are available within communities that help strengthen families, and the creation of standards and oversight for children entering a treatment setting and encouraging cross-system collaboration and partnerships designed to create equitable access and outcomes.