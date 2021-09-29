(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont took immediate advantage of the Legislature's vote to extend the COVID-19 emergency declarations, issuing a new executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release issued late Tuesday, the governor signed Executive Order No. 14 to extend the nine executive orders he approved throughout the pandemic while revising two others.
“I believe Connecticut has been smart in our response and we’ve been taking the right steps to help mitigate the spread of this virus to the best of our abilities,” Lamont said in the release. “That’s why we’ve gotten to a place where we currently have among the best results in the nation, and I’m just asking people to be cautious just a little bit longer until we can get this behind us.”
The House and Senate voted Monday and Tuesday, respectively, to extend the governor’s emergency powers through Feb. 15, 2022. The new executive order extends the public health emergency in an effort to “protect public health, limit transmission of COVID-19, and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release reads.
Thank you to the CT General Assembly for again putting its faith in my leadership. Your renewal of a limited group of EOs will help us continue keeping people safe — from kids to our eldest residents — while also protecting livelihoods. Now, let's beat Covid once and for all. pic.twitter.com/5Vc0o1Gkxa— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 28, 2021
Lamont said the “new executive order is necessary” so that the previously issued orders “can continue beyond Sept. 30.”
The new executive order extends orders that outline non-congregate housing issues pertaining to group shelters and requiring masks in schools and child care facilities.
CT Senate Democrats summed it up:➡️COVID remains a threat➡️We have a responsibility to keep others safe➡️This is no time to let up➡️CT is the envy of other states➡️The legislature can overturn any order by @GovNedLamont but hasn’t since he has used them only to keep CT safe pic.twitter.com/rwLyU4GG0g— Connecticut Dems (@CTDems) September 28, 2021
The Legislature has the power to prevent Lamont from issuing an order, but has not done so through Wednesday.
Other orders support the state’s vaccine program, require landlords to apply through UniteCT before any evictions, provide a training program for temporary nurse aides, require vaccinations for long-term care facility workers, hospital workers, state employees and school workers and staff, and provide a noncompetitive procurement of goods and services.
As of Tuesday, the Department of Health reported 553 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 389,730 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are currently 254 people hospitalized in the state, and there have been 8,483 deaths tied to the disease.