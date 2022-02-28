(The Center Square) – Six Israeli countries pitched business ideas business leaders from Connecticut in a recent economic mission trip, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor, having returned from the four-day economic summit to the nation situated along the Mediterranean Sea, said discussions focused on building and strengthening relationships with members of the country’s innovative business sector.
Meetings were held with venture capitalists, incubators, accelerators, and thought leaders during the four-day trip, Lamont said.
“The mission to Israel to meet with business leaders and learn more about the innovation ecosystem in Israel was very successful,” Lamont said in the release. “In addition to meeting with more than a dozen businesses in Israel, we also met with leading investors, incubators, accelerators, and thought leaders in the country. From those meetings, we have already established next steps and additional opportunities to work together in the future.”
Connecticut, according to the release, was represented by representatives from Raytheon, Hartford HealthCare, Digital Currency Group, the Jewish Federation Association of Connecticut, the University of Connecticut, the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development, and Connecticut Innovations.
“We had an incredibly productive trip to Israel,” Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman said in the release. “The governor led delegation meetings with high-growth Israeli companies, venture firms, established companies, and the Israeli government. Our meetings were singularly focused on how to increase collaboration between our two economies and mutually beneficial direct investment. I am optimistic about the future of the Connecticut-Israel economic relationship.”
While in Israel, the Connecticut delegation, according to the release, met with the partners, and founders, of Strauss Group, Viola, Vintage and OurCrowd, and also attended a host of roundtable discussions with Google.
At the end of the trip, Lamont and the delegation attended a VentureClass event. Connecticut Innovations led the presentation. The group is the state’s venture capital arm and addressed six pitches from companies seeking expansion to the United States.
Lamont, according to the release, also met with Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, President Isaac Herzog, and Dr. Salman Zarka, who is the country’s chief COVID-19 officer. UConn President Dr. Radenka Maric, along with representatives from Technion, led a session pertaining to clean energy initiatives.
While in the country, Lamont also visited yad Vashem, Israel’s official memorial to victims of the Holocaust. The governor participated in a ceremony lighting the Eternal Flame.
“We were fortunate to bring the best and the brightest Connecticut delegation members with us to meet and network with early-stage companies interested in expanding to the United States,” Matt McCooe, CEO of Connecticut Innovations, said. “We continue to further our efforts to turn Connecticut into a global tech and bioscience destination for companies and talent.”